ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man was arrested after a pursuit with deputies that started in Georgia Thursday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Quartez Barber was arrested after the chase and faces several charges, according to the Office. Those charges weren’t given, however.
The office said the chase began around 11:05 a.m. When the pursuit came into Anderson County, deputies were able to use tire deflation devices to bring the car to a stop on Interstate 85 near exit 32.
Barber then ran from the car but deputies, along with K9 and air support, were able to arrest Barber around 12:45 p.m., according to the Office.
Barber is now at the Anderson County Detention Center.
