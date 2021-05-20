SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged after sending videos of himself to a 15-year-old.
According to warrants, between Feb. 1 and April 1, 2021, William George Splawn sent a video of exposed genitals engaged in a sexual act to a minor victim. The minor was being seen at the Children's Advocacy Center and did inform that Splawn had sent her videos and pictures through Snapchat.
After gathering evidence and executing a search warrant, deputies said Splawn was charged with three counts of disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor.
Deputies said Splawn was in jail for four hours before making bond.
