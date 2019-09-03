OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a 26-year-old man for reportedly stealing a school district vehicle, causing severe damage to the front end.
According to deputies, they conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle with a state license tag on September 2.
Deputies approached the driver, identified as Anthony Michael Griffin, and requested a driver's license. Griffin told deputies he did not have a license, and said he found the vehicle near a family member's home.
Upon inspection, deputies say they observed significant damage to the front end of the car, and noticed an iPad that belonged to the School District of Oconee County inside.
Deputies later determined Griffin had driven the car through a gate at the school district's car shop, banging up the front of the government vehicle and the gate itself.
The damage is valued to be over $7,000.
Griffin was arrested and charged with grand larceny and two counts malicious injury to personal property. He's being held at the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
