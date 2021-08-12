OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man has been charged after he stole a horse and tried to hide it inside a bedroom, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Garry Chase Coble is charged with stealing livestock and other offenses, according to deputies.
Coble was seen riding the horse down Country Lane in Mountain Rest, SC and eventually taking it inside a home at 170 Country Ln. Coble also had four active warrants.
Deputies tried to get in touch with Coble from outside the home but couldn’t. A deputy said he could hear someone who he thought was Coble but couldn’t understand what he was saying.
Deputies then called Coble’s father and he said he owned the home, and that Coble wasn’t allowed to be there.
Coble’s father then opened the door and deputies immediately saw horse feces in the living room. Coble’s father told him to leave the room he was in and when he did, deputies found a full-size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom.
Coble then tried to run to the bathroom and when he did, deputies arrested him.
The horse was taken out to the front yard, according to the Office.
Deputies were able to find the horse’s owner at Moorehead Place Road. The horse’s owner came to the home and told deputies that the horse was hers.
The horse is valued at $6,500 and that she would be pressing charges against Coble.
A small, red cut was also found on the horse’s front leg that wasn’t there the last time the woman had seen the horse.
Coble is now at the Oconee County Detention Center for stealing the horses and other unrelated charges.
(1) comment
Back in the day that was a hanging offense...get the rope!
