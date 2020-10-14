ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced that it has arrested a suspect accused of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Anderson.
Jaquan Ellington was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a Facebook post from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say they seized around 9 grams of fentanyl along with 103 grams of methamphetamine as well as various amounts of Oxycodone pills, Clonazepam, Alprazolam and marijuana.
The Facebook posts says that the arrest stemmed from an investigation of fentanyl related deaths in the Anderson area.
Ellington is currently awaiting a bond hearing, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS: NCAA announces 1st and 2nd rounds of 2026 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be played in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.