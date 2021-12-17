LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies said a person of interest has been charged with the murder of Billy Jean Cross on Dec. 14.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said on Dec. 14, his office was called around 11:30 a.m. for a body found in a wooded area along Cummings Springs Road. This is just off of Highway 81 South in Starr.
The body was identified as Billy Jean Cross, a woman missing out of Fountain Inn. Cross had appeared to have been dead for several days when she was found, according to the Coroner.
We're told investigators identified a person of interest the same day Cross' body was found. The suspect was taken into custody on unrelated fraud charges for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Crimestoppers offered $1,000 for information that led to an arrest in the death of Cross.
Billie Jean Cross (8)
Billie Jean Cross (Family Submission, December 15, 2021)
