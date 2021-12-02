SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man found dead in a car in Spartanburg in November, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamarous Deangelo Rogers is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, according to the Office.
The arrest comes after someone on Blanchard Road called 911 on Nov. 13 to tell them a car had just wrecked into a tree.
The person said they didn’t find anyone in or near the car. However, crews with the fire department found another vehicle, a stolen car, burning on the side of Blanchard Road a short distance up the road.
After putting out the fire, the body of Lamar Jones was found in the back seat, according to deputies.
Rogers is now at the Spartanburg County Detention Center with no bond.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said he and the Office are aware of Rogers' "reputation for violence" and could be connected to two other murders.
This is still an active investigation, according to deputies.
