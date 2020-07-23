SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested Tuesday after a 3-month-old baby suffered a injuries that doctors deemed were not accidental on July 18.
Deputies said they began investigating when they were called to the hospital on July 18, where the baby was suffering from retinal hemorrhaging, brain swelling, and other injuries.
The baby had to be taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and placed in Pediatric Intensive Care.
Deputies said they gathered evidence to charge Tamorriea Juan Thomas with abuse – inflicting great bodily injury.
