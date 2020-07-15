SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a man is accused of cutting a person’s throat with a knife.
The crime happened on July 12 at a home on Sweetbriar Lane.
Deputies said they arrived to find the suspect, Scott Guy, 55, of Moore, with his hands covered in blood. The victim was sitting on a couch in a pool of blood holding a rag to his neck, deputies noted.
Scott was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
Incident reports did not list the victim's condition.
MORE NEWS - McMaster wants kids back in SC classrooms, asks schools to consider postpone classes until September
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.