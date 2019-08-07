WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster man was arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping after deputies found a woman bleeding from a large gash on her head in the woods outside the suspect’s home.
It happened on August 5 at an address on Jerrys Drive.
Deputies said they arrived to find a woman “with a severe laceration to her forehead and swollen eyes” who told them she had escaped from the home where she was being held and ran into the woods.
An investigation began and deputies arrested Jarrett Matthew Moore was arrested the next day.
The victim told deputies she had went to visit Moore, 37, at his home on August 5 and he became angry with her, began punching her, forced her to undress, and then forced her to lie down and hold him. When she was allowed to use the bathroom, the victim told deputies she grabbed her bag and ran out the door and into the woods.
According to the arrest warrants, the victim suffered a broken nose and a laceration above her eye.
