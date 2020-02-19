PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged with involuntarily manslaughter a woman was accidentally shot and killed in her Pendleton apartment on Feb. 6.
Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO said the shooting happened at the Edgewood Square Apartments on Cherry Street Ext. around 8 p.m.
The coroner later said 20-year-old Betty Hannah Spado, of Pendleton, was inside the apartment where she lives with her boyfriend and small child. The coroner says Spado, her boyfriend, and two other men were in the apartment handling several guns. At some point, one of the guns discharged, striking Spado's boyfriend in the hand before hitting Spado in the chest.
Spado was pronounced dead at the scene, and her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment. His wound is not life-threatening. Spado's death has been ruled an accident.
Anderson County deputies said Wednesday that
Hunter C. Swanger had been charged after deputies discovered evidence that he "was under the influence at the time of the incident and was failing to handle the firearm in a safe manner when Spado was shot," according to a news release.
According to the arrest warrant, Swanger was "engaged in activity with reckless disregard for the safety of others."
