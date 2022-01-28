NEBO, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his mother's death, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, in June 2020 deputies began an investigation into the death of Ann Carroll who died at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation uncovered that neglect and abuse by her son, 37-year-old Charles William Carroll, caused her death.
Carroll was arrested on June 18, and given a $75,000 secured bond.
