SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriffs Office says they arrested a man for multiple sex crimes involving a minor.
Deputies say that the suspect, Rashik Dougvon Jones, was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of Criminal Sexual conduct with a minor.
According to Deputies, Jones is accused of engaging in sexual battery with a minor younger than eleven years old. They added that Jones also processed a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.
