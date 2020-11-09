ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man has been charged with murder and a weapons offense after a deadly shooting Monday morning.
The shooting happened along Teresa Street near Wingo Road.
Deputies said they were called out just before 10 a.m. and found a man lying in the front yard who had been shot with a shotgun.
The coroner said that man, Lorn Kyle Wofford, 39, of Pioneer Fish Camp Road in Pauline, later passed away.
"We will follow through with a forensic exam to enhance the investigation and collect potential evidence," Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a news release.
Lt. Kevin Bobo with the sheriff's office said witnesses at the scene, including the victim's girlfriend, told deputies what happened and they were able to quickly track down a suspect.
Bobo said Kenneth Glen Lewis, 72, of Wingo Road in Roebuck, was taken into custody and admitted to the shooting.
"The victim’s girlfriend is the suspect’s daughter, and a possible motive for the incident stems from the suspect believing the victim was responsible for his daughter’s burn injuries from four days ago," Bobo explained.
The girlfriend told deputies she had just been released from the Augusta Burn Center, where she had been treated for burns to her hands caused by a kerosene heater, according to the incident report.
MORE NEWS - The Latest: Biden and Harris get virus task force briefing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.