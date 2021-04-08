WAHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say a man has been charged with murder as the result of an investigation into house fire on Feb. 11.

According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 11, a body was discovered after crews put out a fire at a home along Adams Sullivan Road. The victim was later identified as 65-year-old Marlan Frank Sparks.

The sheriff's office said after investigating, it was determined that 28-year-old Christopher Edward Burrell struck Sparks with an aluminum baseball bat, which killed him. Burrell then set the house on fire, according to an arrest warrant obtained by an investigator.

Deputies said Burrell was served an arrest warrant at the Oconee Co. Detention Center. He was arrested on Mar. 17 on charges related to four separate investigations unrelated to the investigation into the fatal house fire.

In one of the separate investigations, deputies said Burrell was charged with Assault and Battery – 3rd Degree, Breaking into a Motor Vehicle and Malicious Injury to Personal Property. Burrell was accused by Sparks of assaulting him on Jan. 18th while also breaking into Mr. Sparks Ford Ranger pickup on Jan. 20th and damaging the ignition switch in an attempt to hotwire the truck.

The Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and at this time Burrell remains in custody at the detention center.

More news: AP reports NFL pro Phillip Adams killed a SC doctor and his family, then took his own life