BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a suspect linked to the suspicious death in Buffalo on Friday night.
Deputies say the Suspect, Derrick Stephon Good, was arrested and charged with murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of Violent Crime on Saturday.
Deputies say that they believe the victim was shot while driving his car. This incident caused the vehicle to drive into a neighboring residence. The car and the house caught on fire as a result of the impact.
The coroner identified the victim as Donzell Pierre Martin, 32.
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, this investigation is ongoing. We will update the story as more details become available.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Police searching for missing duo out of Hanahan that may be in danger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.