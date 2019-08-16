GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies say they've charged a man with murder after another man was found shot and killed Friday afternoon.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office first confirmed a death investigation is underway Friday afternoon after a person was found deceased at a Greenville County home.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Crestfield Road shortly before 4 p.m. and found a man dead outside.
The coroner's office later identified the man as 28-year-old Brandon Rashad O'Neal of Greenville. He was pronounced dead on the scene, and the coroner says the case is being actively investigated as a homicide.
Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Greenville County deputies named 33-year-old John Derrick Robinson as the suspect. Robinson has since been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
GCSO stresses the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with more information about what happened to call 23-CRIME.
