GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who was already behind bars now faces new charges in the death of a Georgia woman.

Cherokee County sheriff Steven Mueller tells FOX Carolina Joshua David Moseley was charged Wednesday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Drenika Hopper.

Hopper, who was 20 when she passed away, was shot in the head in January 2017 in Gaffney. Since then, her death has been under investigation.

More than one year after her death, court records show Moseley was arrested for two counts of first-degree burglary for breaking into the home where the shooting occurred. He was also charged with obstruction of justice for taking and attempting to dispose of evidence from the scene under a bridge off of Pacolet Highway. Moseley was also charged with possession of drugs.

Moseley had previously been named as the sole person of interest in Hopper's death, as deputies say he and Hopper were acquaintances and were in the home together prior to the shooting.

Sheriff Mueller says his office was waiting on lab results, testing forensic evidence, and waiting on phone records to come back to them. Based on what they uncovered, Mueller says they had enough probable cause to charge Moseley with Hopper's murder.