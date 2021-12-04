HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it has charged a man for second-degree murder after another man was found unresponsive inside a travel trailer.
Deputies say they investigated a reported overdose on Bennison Lane on December 4, 2019.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they found 30-year-old Joshua Hawkins unresponsive inside a travel trailer on the property.
Hawkins was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, says deputies.
The North Carolina Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was due to fentanyl toxicity.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office conducted an extensive investigation into the death.
They later arrested and charged 26-year-old Brandon Keith Morris with one count of second-degree murder by drug distribution.
Morris is being held at the Detention Facility under no bond.
