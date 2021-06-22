GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, a man already in jail for murder has been charged in a second homicide.

According to investigators, the Greenville County Homicide Unit determined 29 year-old, James Thomas Maddison, III, as the suspect who shot and killed James Rashad Forward on March 8, 2020.

Deputies said Maddison is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting trial for the murder of Akeen Sloan on Dec. 12, 2020.

The sheriff's office said Maddison was formally charged Tuesday morning with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

"This just goes to show that our teams of investigators are relentless in their efforts to solve crimes. We will never quit nor give up until each and every case is solved or we have exhausted every possible lead available. I am so proud of the men and women who have worked tirelessly to solve this case and bring forth justice to the family of Mr. Ford," said Sheriff Lewis in a news release.

MORE NEWS: Asheville PD locate suspect charged in deadly shooting