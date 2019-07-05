BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies flooded White Horse Road near the Walmart Supercenter after a deadly shooting inside the store Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the call came in around 1:30 p.m.
The coroner's office confirmed one death in connection with the shooting.
Deputies said they arrived to find one man dead near the front of the building.
Deputies learned the suspect and victim knew each other and were able to take the suspect into custody a short distance away from the store. Some sort of dispute led to the violence.
FOX Carolina News anchor Cody Alcorn said two people were taken into custody near the Long John Silver's restaurant on White Horse. There is no word yet if those people are connected to the shooting.
Alcorn said workers at the restaurant said deputies tased a man who was trying to break into a vehicle at the restaurant.
Alcorn said witnesses reported the shooting happened inside the store, near the pharmacy area.
Witness photos showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and at least one ambulance outside the store.
The entrance was roped off with crime scene tape.
Witnesses said the store was evacuated.
Deputies said Walmart closed the store while they investigated.
There is no word on when the Walmart will reopen.
K-9s were called in to help deputies track down evidence connected to the shooting.
