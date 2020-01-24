RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a person passed away Friday after arriving at the detention center.
According to RCSO, a deputy began a traffic stop on Highway 221 South in Forest City. The driver took off running, but was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutherford County Detention Center.
However, RCSO says when they arrived, the man became unresponsive. First aid was administered by detention officers until Rutherfordton FD and Rutherford County EMS arrived.
However, he would pass away at the jail. RCSO identified him as Jackie Israel Sanders of Spartanburg, S.C.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death. An autopsy will be conducted at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, January 28.
