WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man has died after deputies attempted to arrest a suspect in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff's Office, at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, deputies tried to pull over 42-year-old Robert Beach. Beach had active warrants for second-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Deputies say they also knew Beach had cut off his ankle monitor in Greenville County.
Beach refused to pull over, and a pursuit started, says deputies.
According to deputies, the pursuit ended after a forced stop on Cannon Road in Wellford.
Deputies learned Beach had a gun when they approached the car.
A perimeter was established, and SWAT was requested and negotiators responded to the scene, says deputies.
They say negotiations continued until about 7 a.m. when they decided to deploy tear gas into Beach's car.
After deploying tear gas, deputies discovered Beach died from a self-inflicted injury.
Beach was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. We're told Beach passed away at the hospital at 7:21 a.m.
We're working to learn information from the Sheriff's Office.
