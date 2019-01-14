UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a man was arrested after leading them on a chase with three young children in the car.
Deputies said they spotted a Nissan Altima with a suspended license plate on Furman Fendley Highway Saturday night and attempted to pull the car over. The driver, however did not stop.
The Altima finally pulled over near Union city limits and deputies learned the driver, Raheem Tavaris Fonteneau, was travelling with three young children in the vehicle. Deputies said Fonteneau, 26, of Union, also had a suspended driver’s license.
Fonteneau was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, and child endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.