SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has made an arrest in a child pornography investigation that was launched last month after a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Deputies said James Mackenzie Hines, 29, of Palmetto Street in Spartanburg was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree, and 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Third Degree.
Deputies said a search warrant was executed at Hines’ home on Thursday where Hones admitted that images and videos of child porn were stored on a phone and an external hard drive.
Deputies said Hines is also accused of uploading a pornographic image to Snapchat.
Deputies said the SC Attorney General’s Office will prosecute Hines.
