HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested and charged with seven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies say a cybertip was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at which time an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit was conduced. They go on to say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, July 7 at the suspect's residence in Henderson County.
38-year-old Joseph Brandon Keith Howard was arrested and charged with 7 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, says deputies. They go on to say Howard was released on a $52,500 secured bond.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed, says deputies.
