CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County said a man faces a list of charges after a burglary and stabbing at a home on Milksick Cove Road in Candler.
Deputies said Brandon Lee Hunt of Burlington, NC was charged with First-Degree Attempted Murder, Assault with Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery, and Breaking and Entering with Intent to Terrorize/Injure after the incident on Sunday.
Deputies said Hunt had fled by the time they arrived at the home.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hunt was taken into custody in Alamance County last night.
Deputies said both Hunt and the victim knew one another.
