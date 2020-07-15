OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 68-year-old man after he reportedly shot at another individual following an argument.
According to a press release, a deputy responded to an address along Owens Road on the Utica Mill Hill on July 14 in response to shots fired.
Through their investigation, the deputy learned that an argument between Guy Jimmy Shook and a female individual had turned physical. Both reside at the Owens Road address.
Another male individual, who also resides at the home, confronted Shook after the female reportedly called for help.
Deputies say Shook allegedly made threats to kill that person, and went into the home to grab a handgun. He then reportedly fired at the other man.
Evidence was gathered from the scene, and Shook was arrested on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Assault and battery 3rd degree
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
He was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center and, as of Wednesday morning, was awaiting a bond hearing.
MORE NEWS:
Organizers cancel 2020's Fall for Greenville due to COVID-19 outbreak
Police: Asheville woman dies after being hit by fire department vehicle on Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.