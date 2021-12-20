PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in his Liberty home after a shooting Sunday night, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at a home at 346 Stewart Gin Rd. around 10:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, according to the Office.
Deputies were sent to the home after getting multiple calls about several gunshots being heard at the home.
Deputies are treating this as a homicide but said it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.
The man hasn’t been identified yet, however.
If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
