RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are looking for a man after another man was found dead after a shooting at a Forest City home, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened at a home at 150 Candy Turf Tuesday, according to the Office.
When deputies got to the home, they found Thomas Liebel, 33, dead from a gunshot wound.
After further investigation and talking with the Rutherford Co. District Attorney office, warrants were issued on Andrew Franklin Hodge for murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Hodge hasn’t been arrested yet, however.
If you know where Hodge is or have seen him, you’re asked to call the Office at 828-286-2911 or the county’s Crimestoppers number at 828-286-8477.
