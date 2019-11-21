TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Polk County said a man was arrested after he was found in a broken-down SUV with nearly two pounds of meth in his backpack.
Deputies said they were called to a check out a suspicious vehicle on Silver Creek Road just after 7:30. When they arrived, deputies said they found a disabled Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a dealer tag sitting off the road. William Andrew Lee Morgan, 24, was with the vehicle.
After learning Morgan had outstanding warrants, deputies said a K-9 searched the SUV and found approximately 876 grams of meth hidden in a backpack.
The meth has a street value of approximately $43,800.00.
Morgan was arrested and charged with trafficking meth, possession of a firearm by felon, and a list of other offenses.
