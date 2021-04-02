SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's offices say a man was charged after officials found him with a runaway juvenile.
Deputies say that they found the suspect nude with the juvenile while investigating the narcotics round-up they announced on March 30.
Deputies identified the suspect as Jacob Sellar-Deck.
According to deputies, a witness and an ex-boyfriend of the juvenile's sister told the investigator that Sellar-Deck and the victim were dating for a few months before officials found them.
The investigator says they then met with the victim at the hospital, where she disclosed information concerning multiple sexual incidents between her and Sellar- Deck.
Sellar-Deck was charged with ten counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with A Minor - Second Degree, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor, Exposure of Private Parts in Lewd Manner, Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and Obscenity Statute Violation, according to deputies.
Officials also charged the 15-year-old victim's mother, according to deputies. Deputies say the mother was charged with two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor and Obscenity Statute Violation.
Both suspects are currently at the detention facility. The victim is in the custody of the Department of Social Services.
