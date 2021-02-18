GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a man was found shot in the Del Norte neighborhood.
Deputies said they were called to investigate gunshots along the 400 block of Del Norte Lane around 9:40 a.m. Thursday and found the victim in the front yard of a home.
"The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound," said Lt Ryan Flood in an email. "Deputies on scene rendered medical aid to the man until EMS arrived on scene and transported him to the hospital. His status is currently unknown."
Flood said that deputies had made "physical contact with the alleged shooter in the case" but that no charges had been filed yet as the investigation continues to unfold.
"This was an isolated incident and investigators are not looking for any additional suspects at this time," Flood explained.
No other details were immediately available.
