PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man is dead after being found dead with a gunshot wound in Piedmont.
A tipster first told FOX Carolina multiple deputies were seen near Mansion Circle along with ambulances around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. When we reached out to Greenville County dispatch, we were told details were still developing but confirmed response to the area by GCSO.
We then confirmed that the Greenville County Coroner's Office was en route to investigate shortly after.
Deputies would later confirm to FOX Carolina they found the man dead with at least one gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
