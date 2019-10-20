ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.
Dispatchers tell us they got the call around 4:04 p.m. referencing a male victim who was found shot near South McDuffie Street Extension and Meadow Hills Drive. Deputies say they found the man and provided aid until EMS transported the man to a hospital for treatment. While the victim's condition us unknown right now, we're told he was conscious and breathing when he was transported.
As of writing, ACSO does not have a name or description of a possible suspect, and the scene is still active.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
