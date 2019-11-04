Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a victim showed up to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was brought to the downtown hospital around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in a personal vehicle.
Deputies say the male victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition.
Right now details of the shooting have not been made available.
Deputies say if you have any information concerning this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
