DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man is now in custody after barricading himself in a Duncan hotel room.
According to the sheriff's office captain, deputies responded to WoodSpring Suites on Frontage Road to serve a warrant in conjunction with Duncan PD. The individual is armed and has refused to come out of his room.
People staying in rooms have been evacuated, the hotel is surrounded by law enforcement, and an ambulance is on standby.
Law enforcement have not identified the individual. The bounty hunter says they have been looking for this individual for about 5 months now.
Captain Mathis says the man has surrendered peacefully and is now in custody.
