GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they have a man in custody for fleeing a traffic stop and hitting multiple vehicles in the process.
Deputies say they initiated a traffic stop on 37-year-old Jerry Leonard Jones for an improper turn on Hwy 123 and an equipment violation. They say the deputy activated his emergency signal, but Jones, with a young teen in the vehicle with him, fled and crossed lanes of traffic before colliding with multiple vehicles near North Texas Avenue.
Deputies say there was not a pursuit involved with this incident.
They go on to say that at least five people reported injuries and were seen by EMS.
Deputies mention the status of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. Jones was taken to the hospital, and is facing multiple charges says deputies.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
