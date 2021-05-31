GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a man was ran over following a road rage incident.
According to the sheriff's department, at approximately 11:20 p.m., a 911 call was made by a person who ran over someone in the Exxon parking lot on North Highway 101. The person hit by the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Deputies said they are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner confirms 3 year old dies in accidental drowning in Lake Secession
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.