RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A man was sent to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Eve, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at 765 Chase High Rd. around 10:40 p.m. after deputies were sent to the area because of a domestic incident involving weapons, according to the Office.
A woman was at the front door when deputies arrived and that’s when the man came to the door and pointed a gun at a deputy. That deputy then shot the man.
The man has been identified as Jeremy Noel Oliver, 45. He’s now at Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he has surgery and is now in stable but serious condition according to the Office.
The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.
