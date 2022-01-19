ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person was injured after a shooting in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a scene on Forest Lane in Starr at 5:35.
Upon arrival deputies found a man had been hit at least one time, says deputies.
Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter and his condition at this time is unknown.
Forensic Personnel and Detectives have responded and their investigation is underway.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
