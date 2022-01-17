GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one man was injured during a shooting on Monday night.
Deputies said they responded to E. Parker Road at around 8:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment. However, deputies believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Deputies said the investigation into the situation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23_CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.