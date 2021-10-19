GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after one person was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said just before 4 a.m., a vehicle drove by 12 McArthur Street and shot into the home. One person was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is in its early stages, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Greenville County deputies investigating after man found shot in a vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.