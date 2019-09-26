SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man is behind bars Wednesday after intentionally slamming his own SUV into another driver's truck.

SCSO says they responded around 11 a.m. on the 2100 block of Chesnee Highway, with the call originally claiming the collision involved entrapment. When they arrived, deputies found a Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped and facing the wrong way on the southbound side of the road, and the driver of a GMC truck pinned inside. First responders got that driver out and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, deputies approached the driver of the Jeep, identified as 20-year-old Alden Hunter Windham of Lyman. Deputies say Windham, while lying on the sidewalk, reported shoulder pain and initially didn't want to answer their questions. They noted he had glassy eyes and slurred speech when he admitted he purposefully crossed the median on Chesnee Highway and into oncoming traffic. Windham then demanded for a lawyer, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment and eventually further questioning.

Deputies say surveillance footage from two nearby buildings' cameras confirmed this chain of events. SCSO also recovered $858 in cash from underneath the overturned Jeep.

Windham was eventually cleared from the hospital and booked into the Spartanburg County detention center. He has since been charged with aggravated assault & battery along with felony DUI with great bodily injury.

While the victim's condition was not yet known, SCSO reports the victim was conscious and responsive enough during the rescue process to alert deputies that he had a legally-owned firearm stored in his truck's glove box. Deputies took the gun for safekeeping.