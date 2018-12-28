ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and another hurt when a dispute over a card game resulted in a shooting late Thursday night.
It happened on Evans Drive in Roebuck around 11:45 p.m..
Deputies said they arrived to find one man dead and the person who called 911 suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. That person was taken to the hospital
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Jamel Martel Ross, 37, of South Center Street in Spartanburg was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:14 a.m.
Deputies said the 911 caller, Andre Mesean Lyles, initially told them that he had acted in self-defense, but deputies said their investigation showed those claims were not credible.
Lyles was arrested after he was released from the hospital and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
