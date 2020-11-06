ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said they were trying to track down a missing man.
Deputies said they are searching for Brandon Reid Frisbee, 34, who has not been seen since Oct. 27.
Frisbee is approximately 5’ 10” and 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee.
"Mr. Frisbee may be experiencing mental health issues and there is concern for his safety," BCSO spokesman Aaron Sarver said in a statement
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. Callers can remain anonymous.
