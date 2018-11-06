ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they had located a man missing since Friday night in Georgia.
70-year-old Donald Ray Sherman, from the LaFrance area, was last seen at Wendell's Dippin' Branch on Highway 29 South around 11:00 p.m. Friday. A family member who lives next door to him found that Sherman had not returned home.
Surveillance from Windell's Dippin Branch shows Sherman on Friday in the last clothes he was seen wearing.
Sherman has been diagnosed with dementia and requires medication for a number of other conditions.
He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 275 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.
He was last seen driving a silver or gray 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition with a paper tag from Auto Kingdom.
Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies announced that Sherman had been found in Coweta County, GA.
Deputies in Georgia found a vehicle on the side of I-85 matching the description of the PT Cruiser Sherman had been driving. The car was unoccupied but deputies found Sherman in the woods about 500 yards from the car.
Sherman was taken to the hospital for evaulation.
"Thank you to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and all of the individuals and organizations who helped spread the word about Mr. Sherman’s disappearance," said Stephen Combs with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Teamwork such as this certainly affected a positive outcome. We could not have reunited Mr. Sherman and his family without you."
