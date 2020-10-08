WHITTIER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a man accused of loading his unresponsive wife’s body into a pickup truck and leading police on a chase to the hospital emergency room entrance was arrested Wednesday and is expected to face more charges after his wife passed away.
Deputies said the incident took place on October 5 when they were called to Union Hill Road where a woman was seen lying unresponsive on the shoulder of the road and a man was trying to load the woman into a truck. Before deputies arrived, they said a passerby helped Billy Jack Hicks Sr., 48, load the victim, Danielle Hicks, 34, into a white pickup truck.
Deputies said they tried to pull over the truck, but Hicks did not stop and continued to Harris Regional Hospital, there deputies said the vehicle finally stopped near the emergency room entrance.
Danielle Hicks was suffering from a gunshot wound and later transported to Mission Hospital, where deputies said she passed away on October 6.
Deputies said initially Billy Hicks was interviewed and charged for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said more charges are likely in wake of Mrs. Hicks’ passing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Hicks is being held in jail on no bond in the meantime.
