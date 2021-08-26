ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – One man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were sent to Christopher Drive around noon Thursday because of the stabbing, according to deputies.
The man was stabbed at least one time and taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown, according to the Office.
An investigation is now underway.
