SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man has received a 20 year prison sentence for stabbing his mother-in-law to death.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Philip E. Carter, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday, June 9.
Deputies say Carter stabbed 66-year-old Agatha Mae Smith to death on July 27, 2018 at the Valley High Drive home they shared. They go on to say Carter called 911 to report that he and Smith had been stabbed by a family member.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies found Smith on the bottom level of the house with a large knife still in her back. They say this was one of four wounds.
Carter told deputies he was responsible for the stabbing and was ready to go to jail, says the Sheriff's Office. They go on to say he confessed again when he was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of a cut to his hand.
Deputies say a SLED DNA test confirmed that Carter was the only person who held the knife that was used in the attack.
Carter will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Mark Hayes' prison sentence before he is eligible for release, says the Sheriff's Office. They go to say he had no prior criminal record.
